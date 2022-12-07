New Delhi: JNU scholar and activist Sharjeel Imam, who is accused in Delhi riots case, has moved to the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's remarks against him while it rejected the bail plea of Umar Khalid, another JNU student and co accused in Delhi riots case.

The High Court had rejected Khalid's bail plea saying that Khalid was in touch with Imam who was at the head of the whole conspiracy. "Admittedly, there exists a string of commonality which runs among all the co accused. It is an admitted position that both Khalid and Imam are members of the same WhatsApp group, and the two participated in the Jantar Mantar protests," observed the HC.

Imam in his SLP against the remarks had told the top court that observations were made against him even without giving him an opportunity to speak and such observations can affect his case adversely. He contends that he is also an accused in the criminal case and observations like these can affect the merits of his case and his bail application that is pending before the High Court.

He argues that such observations are against the principle of natural justice and should be expunged. His bail plea should be independently heard, unaffected by the remarks made in Khalid's case. Imam has been under custody since January 2020 for his inflammatory speeches made during the anti- CAA protests.