New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informing him about the regularisation of 4,500 employees of the New Delhi Municipal Council, a government statement said. Thanking the home minister, Kejriwal said lives of thousands of these people will change with a permanent job.

"The work of governments is to take care of its employees and the public. I am thankful to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for regularising the jobs of these employees," he said. In 2019, under Kejriwal, who is the ex-officio member of NDMC, the civic body had approved the regularisation of these Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees. He had also met Shah over the issue.

Kejriwal had written to the home minister to regularise the RMR employees earlier this month. He had also written a letter to Shah on March 22 last in this regard. The RMR employees of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had met the chief minister several times in the recent past demanding regularisation of their services.

Earlier in the day, NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyaya accused the AAP supremo of "playing cheap politics of credit snatching" over the issue. In a statement, he asked Kejriwal to pay attention to the regularisation of about 40,000 temporary and contract workers of the Delhi Jal Board and other city government departments. (PTI)