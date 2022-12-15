New Delhi: Police have busted an alleged sex racket running under the guise of a spa in Resham Vihar area of New Delhi by arresting the receptionist and 12 girls including 7 foreigners, officials said. As per DCP R Sathiya Sundaram, the arrests were made during a raid by cops from Anand Vihar police station of Shahdara district at Smile N Spa Massage Center.

The action was led by a team of SP Harkesh Gaba, SI Pramod, SI Rahul, ASI Karamveer, ASI Rajiv Rana, HC Chotil, HC Rohan, female head constable Deepika, constable Parul and constable Sonam. Before the raid, the team sent a man disguised as a customer inside the spa center where he met the receptionist named Rajkumar, who asked to pay Rs 2,000 for a massage from a Thai girl.

After taking the money, Rajkumar asked the customer to go inside a room with a Thai girl, who asked for Rs 3,000 more for “additional service”. The fake customer gave him the money and gave a missed call and informed the police team waiting outside. As soon as the information was received, the police team raided the spa and made the arrests.

The foreign girls arrested are said to be from Thailand and do not have a valid Indian visa. An FIR has been registered in this regard under the Immoral Trade Prevention Act and the Foreigners Act. The seven foreign girls have been sent to an ashram even as the Thailand Embassy has been informed about them.

Police have launched a manhunt for the owner of the spa, Ashish Chopra, a resident of Noida who is absconding in the case.