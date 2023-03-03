New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy's cheek was burnt with cigarette allegedly by his aunt's daughter in Delhi's Neb Sarai. The boy's mother lodged a complaint with the police and an investigation is underway. The boy, a Class II student of the Cambridge International School in Neb Sarai, lives at his maternal grandfather's house. He had gone to his father's house at Sainik Farm around three months ago. There, his aunt's daughter burnt his cheek with a cigarette. The boy's cousin sister had also asked the child not to mention about this to anyone else and so the boy kept silent out of fear. On February 25, the boy's maternal aunt brought him back to his maternal grandfather's house.

The matter came to light two days later after the boy told his tuition teacher that his cousin had burnt his cheek with cigarette when he was staying with his father. The boy's mother took him to a doctor immediately and also lodged a complaint at the police station. After which, police registered a case on the based on a complaint on March 1 and started investigating it.

The police said the boy's parents filed a divorce case. The boy lives with both his parents alternatively. It was on the orders of the court that the boy was sent from his mother's house to his father's house in the military area. The incident has left the boy's family in great shock. Police said a case has been registered under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act that provides punishment for any person, who is having control of the child, assaults, abandons, abuses or neglects him/her.