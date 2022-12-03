New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Opposition parties, former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said the "self-styled political proprietors of votes have become bankrupt" in the environment of "development without discrimination" under the BJP rule. Addressing various public meetings in support of BJP candidate contesting Khatauli Assembly by-poll, Naqvi said that the "communal contractors of castes and communities" are responsible for economic, educational and social backwardness of some sections of the society.

The BJP leader said that the "Modi-Yogi" era has crushed the "curse of curfew, corruption and crime." Today, all sections of society are becoming an equal partner in prosperity, he was quoted as saying by a statement by his office. This environment of development with trust has become a thorn in the eyes of those political parties who exploited a particular caste and community for their narrow minded self-interests, Naqvi said.

He said that the "Modi magic" has replaced the "politics of polarisation" with "people's participation in prosperity." The former minority affairs minister said that the "self-styled" proprietors of votes have become bankrupt and decayed under the BJP government. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a "highway of harmony and path of progress" by blocking those who hijacked the welfare of particular caste and community through a "veil of secularism and cart of communalism."

"Today, when 'Amar, Abdul, Anthony' are becoming equal partners in the development process, the coterie of casteism and communalism is trying to create confusion in the society by raising the bogey of fear and fallacy," Naqvi said. Naqvi addressed various public meetings and other election programmes at Sarai Rasulpur Saadat, Chittoda, and Katka villages in Khatauli in support of Rajkumari Saini, the BJP candidate for Khatauli Assembly by-poll.

With the Congress and the BSP keeping away, the December 5 by-election in Khatauli is seeing a direct fight between the BJP and the SP-RLD combine. The bypoll has been necessitated due to disqualification of BJP legislator Vikram Singh Saini after he was convicted and sentenced for two years in prison by a district court in a 2013 riots case. (PTI)