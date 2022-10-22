New Delhi : Security has been beefed up in Delhi just ahead of Diwali in an effort to maintain law and order during the festival of lights, police said on Saturday. Additional police personnel, both in uniform and civil dress, have been deployed across the city and patrolling has intensified in crowded areas, like malls and markets.

Patrolling by women police and pink police teams has also intensified to ensure the safety of women and children. CCTV cameras are being continuously being monitored by the police. The move comes after Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora directed all senior officers to strengthen anti-terror measures in their respective districts. Police sources said that the prominent markets, including Chandni Chowk, Azadpur and Ghazipur, are especially on the radar of the police as many people from outside Delhi visit them frequently.

"Elaborate security arrangements have been made especially in marke ts, malls, vital installations and crowded places. Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All staff are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident," said Priyanka Kashyap, DCP, East District. Manoj C, the South West District DCP, said that foot patrolling in market areas has been intensified with maximum police presence.

"Flag march and intense patrolling into the by lanes of the Sarojini Nagar market is being carried out to spread awareness among visitors for taking all necessary precautions while shopping." From the security point of view Machan, Morcha check was done. All preventive measures are being taken by police staff to ensure smooth festival celebrations," the DCP added.

A senior police officer in the Northwest District said that teams in the area have intensified a drive to check vehicles coming to markets, including Azadpur Mandi. "The agricultural produce market committee (APMC) representatives h ave also been asked to contact police in case they witness any suspicious person or activity," said the officer. Meanwhile, police are also keeping a vigil eye on the movement at border areas. (IANS)