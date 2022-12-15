New Delhi: Even as India's law-enforcing agencies have started taking strong actions against drug trafficking, the country's seaports have become a major transit route for the drug mafia. Ports in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, and Gujarat are the major routes using which international druglords are running their business, officials said.

Based on intelligence inputs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) keeps conducting searches in different sea ports across India. Official statistics available with ETV Bharat show that as much as 3,721.825 kg of illicit drugs worth Rs 5,078.06 crore have been seized from seaports in five states by the NCB. The security agencies have also arrested 43 people in this connection.

As per the statistics, last year, the NCB seized 637 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,274 crore in two different cases from Kerala where 11 people have been arrested. In 2020, the NCB seized 114.385 kg of heroin and ATS worth Rs 306.66 crore in two different cases from Tamil Nadu. Seven people have been arrested in this connection.

Similarly, in 2019, as many as 371.5 kg of methamphetamine, ketamine and a mixture of ATS and Ketamine have been seized from ports in West Bengal whereas 1,156 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 924.8 crore has been seized from ports in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Six foreigners were arrested in West Bengal and six foreigners were arrested from Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to government statistics, 1,443 kg of heroin and morphine worth Rs 2,460 crore have been seized in two different cases from seaports in Gujarat in 2017. As many as 13 Indians have been arrested in these two cases. The directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) seized 3,000 kg of heroin originating from Afghanistan at the Mundra seaport in Gujarat in 2021. "In most of the cases it is found that the drug originates from foreign soil and gets the sea route for its shipment in their destination," a government official said.

The NCB coordinates with various international organizations such as the SAARC Drug Offences Monitoring Desk (SDOMD), Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), Colombo Plan, Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN), ASEAN Senior Officials on Drug Matters (ASOD), Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and other organizations for sharing information and intelligence to combat trans national drug trafficking.