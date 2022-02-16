Chennai: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to refer to a larger bench the pleas challenging Madras High Court order quashing the 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community of Tamil Nadu in jobs and education.

The bench comprising of Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai while hearing the matter on Vanniyar reservation, had on Tuesday asked the lawyers to make submissions on whether the matter needs to be referred to a larger bench or not first without getting into the merits of the case. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the state of Tamil Nadu was of the view that matters should be heard a by a larger bench “as it involves constitutional issues”. However the two judge bench proceeded with the matter and said there was no need to refer it to a larger bench.

The matter pertains to Tamil Nadu state government providing 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar, most backward community, in jobs and educational institutions which would be implemented from July this year. A bunch of pleas were filed in the Tamil Nadu High Court contending it was a “politically influenced step in view of the upcoming elections”.

The state government had termed the allegation baseless and had argued that “till the last minute of its tenure, the state government had the power to make law”. After hearing the matter at length, the HC had quashed the notification of reservation for Vanniyar community and declared the law unconstitutional.

