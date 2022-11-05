New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking re-introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill, 2008, for giving 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies. A bench comprising of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice J K Maheshwari issued a notice to the Centre while hearing the petition filed by the NGO, National Federation of Indian Women. Six weeks time is given for the Centre to give its reply.

The NGO contended that it has been 25 years since the bill was introduced and though it was passed in the Lok Sabha, it lapsed due to dissolution of the House. "The non introduction of the Bill is arbitrary, illegal and is leading to discrimination. It is submitted that the bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 and has been crystallized as regards its aims and objectives to a large extent", the plea said.

"In view thereof it is submitted that non introduction of such an important and beneficial bill on which there is a virtual consensus of all major political parties, is arbitrary," reads the plea. The petitioners submitted that the bill has been supported by "majorly all the political parties". The apex court gave the centre 6 weeks to file its reply on the matter. The petitioner can file a counter petition within three weeks. The matter will be heard in March next year.