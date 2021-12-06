New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) response over taking up the matter regarding investigation in the FIRs registered by Maharashtra police against former Mumbai police commissioner, Parambir Singh, for alleged misconduct and corruption. The CBI is already dealing with related matters and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested the transfer.

The bench comprising of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh was hearing a petition by Parambir Singh against the Bombay High Court's 16th September order which had dismissed Singh's plea challenging the inquiries ordered by the state of Maharashtra for misconduct.

The Maharashtra government opposed the CBI investigation and submitted before the top court that Singh's plea is not maintainable as it is service dispute against the departmental enquiries and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has jurisdiction to deal with the matter. It also said that Singh is no whistle blower, he was part of the board for several months and when he felt that it was turning on him he filed the letter and leaked it to the media.

Court expressed its concern on the issue of likeliness of bias if it is not given to CBI. It said that from the submissions of Maharashtra government it feels that some other agency should take up the investigation.

Maharashtra told the court that the present CBI director was the DGP of Maharashtra when the alleged transfers and postings took place. It said that the director can be at best, a witness, or may be an accused himself and therefore it doubts the fairness of CBI.

Senor advocate Puneet Bali appearing for Parambir Singh told the court that has joined all the investigations, all non bailable warrants have been withdrawn against him but they have filed a challan in one of the FIRs.

"That is a complaint filed by a person against whom I took action. Then they suspended me. The state of Maharashtra is trying to scuttle your lordships orders," argued Bali. He sought court's orders to protect Singh and not file challan.

Court adjourned the hearing for 11th January and said that investigation will continue but no challans to be issued. Interim protection granted by the court in the last hearing to also continue.

