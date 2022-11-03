New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order in the Media One case, observing the Centre could not apply a 'straight-jacket formula' in all cases citing national security concerns.

The top court's observation comes after the Centre submitted its reasons for cancellation in a sealed cover, preventing the petitioners any opportunity to see it. The case pertains to the cancellation of security clearance by the Centre of Malayalam channel Media One earlier this year.

The bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima kohli was hearing the plea by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited challenging the Kerela High Court's order upholding the decision of the Centre to cancel their license based on the sealed over submission.

While the petitioners alleged the government was having its way under the garb of national security, Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, representing the Central Government, argued that what is in interest of national security was not a question of law, and if there was such a threat to national security, the court could not insist on the compliance of natural justice as a pre-condition for taking action.

The bench in response noted that when the reasons for cancellation are submitted in a sealed cover, the petitioners do not know what they are dealing with. It is "unfair that they don't know whats gone in our minds, state's mind"

"Even when you file a chargesheet, however sensitive it is, the chargesheet discloses all the material. We are not even at that threshold. Here you are on security clearance. You may redact your sources of information, but can you decline them, the information on the basis of which you are arriving at this conclusion? Even in case of detention under the National Security Act, you have to give grounds of detention" Justice Chandrachud observed.

"You must satisfy us that there is something in the file that is against national security," he further stated.