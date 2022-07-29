New Delhi: The Supreme Court has rejected a review petition filed by Indian Ex Servicemen Movement (IESM) challenging the judgement of the court that had upheld the Centre's "One rank, one pension" for the defence forces. In its order dated July 26, 2022, the bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath, ordered the plea to be dismissed.

"We have carefully gone through the review petition and the concerned papers. We find no merit in the review petition and the same is accordingly dismissed," ordered the court.

Also read: 35 cases challenging laws, Constitutional Amendment Acts pending in SC: Govt

In March, the apex court upheld the centre's decision of the manner in which OROP is implemeneted. The court had held that the policy is not arbitrary and there is no legal mandate that the pensioners who hold the same rank must be given the same amount of pension as they do not constitute a homogenous class.