New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against a High Court order, which stayed the Government Order (GO) restricting the police from granting permissions for public meetings and rallies unless adequate and exceptional reasons were provided.

The bench also comprising Justice PS Narasimha observed that the matter is before the High Court and was adjourned for January 23 so the court won't be entertaining at this stage and would ask the High Court to take up the matter. "We will say that matter is now on Monday. We will ask Chief Justice to take it," said the CJI. "We are not enquiring into the merits of the vacation bench order. We request the High Court Division Bench to take up the written appeal and hear it on January 23. All rights and contentions of parties are kept open," ordered the court.

The Andhra Pradesh government had moved against the High Court's order of January 12 wherein a vacation bench had stayed the government's order stating that it was against the procedure prescribed under Section 30 of the Police Act. The government contended in its plea that its stay order on public meetings and rallies was necessary at this point as the state was plagued with multiple fatalities that have been caused due to these rallies and meetings.

Furthermore, the government said that the vacation bench of the High Court should not have entertained the matter as its notification of January 5 stated that "no policy and administrative matters shall be taken up during vacation". It said that the High Court's order is without any jurisdiction since it was passed by a coram non-judice.