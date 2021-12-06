New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that it was unhappy with the efforts put in by Rajasthan government in providing ex gratia amount to the families of those who died due to Covid 19. It noted the state's submission which said that ex gratia for 8,900 deaths will be paid on or before the next date of hearing i.e 10th December.

The bench comprising of Justice MR Shah and Justice BV Nagaratha was hearing a matter pertaining to payment of ex gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to the next kin of those who died due to Covid 19.

The state of Uttar Pradesh informed the court that in about 22,000 deaths registered, payments have been made to over 9000 families and the District Magistrate is facilitating the transfer for the rest. Court then said that UP government should give wide publicity to the ex gratia scheme.

It adjourned the matter for 10th December, 2021, when status reports of other states will also be considered.

The court had asked the Chief Secretaries of the states to furnish a report to the Centre about number of deaths registered, number of claims for ex gratia, along with ex gratia amount paid to the kin. Also asked about the status of Grievance Redressal Committee which has to look into complaints of death cause has been constituted or not. The Centre had to assess the progress made by the states for which it had sought time.

Back in October,2021, the top court had ordered disbursal of ex gratia amount to the kin of those who died due to corona virus. The amount has to be paid within 30 days of the application made.

Also Read: NDMA for Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID, Centre tells SC