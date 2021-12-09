New Delhi: The West Bengal government informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that it has decided to withdraw the FIRs registered against OpIndia's editor, Nupur Sharma, for some reports and photos published in OpIndia which included reports about Telenipara communal riots of May, 2020.

The bench comprising of Justice SK Kaul and Justice MM Sundresh was informed during the hearing of the petition by Nupur Sharma who had moved the top court seeking relief from the proceedings initiated against her by the state of West Bengal. The court today appreciated West Bengal's move and said that it hopes other states will follow suit. "Journalists suffer the consequences of what's otherwise also in public domain," observed the court.

The court expressed its concern over declining level of tolerance among people having diverse opinions and said its time now for them and political class to introspect. It said that this can be the beginning for other states also to refrain from initiating criminal proceedings against people with different views.

The journalist had filed the plea in the top court in June 2020 after West Bengal charged her with section 153A(promoting enmity between religious groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC.

The court had stayed the FIRs and the investigations. Later on, one more FIR was registered by the state which was also stayed.

Nupur Sharma in her plea had alleged that the state had been persistently hounding, using its authority and powers to intimidate the journos.

OpIndia contended that many articles that it published were based on other media portals but only its members were targeted.

