New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre seeking the latter's response within three weeks regarding the ban imposed on the BBC documentary in the country. The SC posted the next hearing in April. The apex court served this notice after hearing several pleas seeking its direction restraining the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat Riots.

The public interest litigations (PILs) challenged the Central government's decision on the BBC documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question'. The BBC documentary took a critical of the role played by Narendra Modi as the then chief minister of Gujarat at the time of riots. The petitioners strongly objected to the ban on the BBC documentary.

The SC asked the Centre to file a counter affidavit within three weeks. The pleas against the ban on the BBC documentary were heard by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh of the Supreme Court. The petitioners included Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and noted journalist N Ram.

