New Delhi: In a dramatic twist, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions challenging the appointment of lawyer L C Victoria Gowri even as she took oath as an additional judge of Madras High Court. The SC hearing and Victoria Gowri's swearing-in ceremony began around the same time at 10.30 am today.

The verdict of the SC bench quashing the petitions filed by three advocates of Madras HC came just a moments after Gowri was formally sworn-in. During the hearing, the two-judge bench referred to the plea of the petitioners' lawyer and said it would be unprecedented to direct the Collegium to reconsider its decision on the appointment of a judge.

There has been one instance in 1992 when the court had quashed such appointment, said advocate Ramchandran during the hearing. Then Khanna said there are also judgements that refused to go into suitability of cases. Upon which, Ramchandran said it is not a case of suitability but ineligibility.

As per the announced schedule, the SC bench consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai heard the pleas that challenged the appointment of Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, on the ground that she made hate speeches against Muslims and Christians. The legal case against her emerged just several hours after reports came out on February 6 that the Central Government has notified the appointment of Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

Actually, yesterday, an SC bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud put the plea of three Madras HC lawyers opposing the proposed appointment of Gowri for hearing on February 10 but later advanced it to February 7 after senior advocate Raju Ramachandran again mentioned the plea, saying the Centre has notified her appointment and seeking urgent intervention.

The petitioner lawyers, Anna Mathew, Sudha Ramalingam and D Nagasaila, in their plea referred to the alleged hate speeches made by Gowri against Muslims and Christians. The issue was of eligibility and not suitability and vital information was not before the collegium which created the handicap, Ramachandran said and referred to a 1992 judgement in the plea to buttress his case.