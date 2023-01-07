New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday concluded its first 'hackathon' event to identify innovative ideas and explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing process, from filing to the listing of judicial matters.

The event was part of the process to enhance the organizational practices and usher in reforms in the Registry and saw the participation of members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Members of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-record Association, officers of the Registry and other stakeholders. "Suggestions/innovative ideas were invited online from the stakeholders/duty holders.

"Suggestions received during Hackathon touched upon refining the current operational framework relating to filing and listing and leveraging technology at various levels of processing judicial files in the Supreme Court of India," a release said.

The Screening-cum-Selection Committee evaluated the suggestions given by the applicants on various parameters, and 18 candidates were selected by the Committee to give presentations demonstrating their vision as to how their proposition may be effectively implemented and how it would improve the processes from filing to the listing.

Reflecting on the suggestions received, Justice Kaul said that inputs have provided substantive insights with regard to reforms in the processes and use of technology for better output. "His Lordship highlighted the peculiar features of filing and listing in the Supreme Court of India and emphasized the importance of having an effective system in place.

"The participants during their presentations gave innovative ideas and discussed various aspects relating to E-filing, use of Artificial Intelligence, simplifying categorization of cases, use of Q.R. Codes for better processing of files, scrutiny processes and effective mentioning through the use of technology, etc, the release said.

Justice Kaul felicitated the winners and other participants. In his inaugural address, Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, Secretary General, Supreme Court, said the Hackathon provided a much-needed platform to develop new ideas and suggest workable solutions for transformation. According to the release vote of thanks was delivered by Registrar Devender Pal Walia. (PTI)