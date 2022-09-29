New Delhi: The Supreme Court's Collegium headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit has recommended transfer of Chief Justice of Orissa Justice S. Muralidhar as the CJ of Madras High Court, sources said on Thursday. The SC collegium, which also comprised Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, deliberated on various issues including the transfer of high court judges.

In the meeting, the collegium resolved to transfer Justice Muralidhar in the same capacity to the Madras High Court. A statement is expected soon to this effect, sources said. Justice Muralidhar earlier worked as a judge of the Delhi High Court and later transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020.

Justice Muralidhar took oath as the Chief Justice of Orissa on January 4, 2021. Prior to this, the apex court collegium recommended the elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court. On September 12, the CJI-led Collegium approved the appointment of 20 judges to the High Courts of Punjab and Haryana, Bombay and Karnataka.