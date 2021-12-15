New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to present their grievances before the Supervisory Committee of Mullaperiyar Dam instead of filing applications in SC. The court said that committee shall decide expeditiously on release of water if issues are presented before it.

The bench comprising of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravikumar was hearing a petition regarding Mullaperiyar dam dispute wherein the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have different stands at the level of water to be maintained, its maintenance besides its demolition.

Kerala also filed an application before the court saying that TN releases water at night affecting the residents, flooding the houses, creating a fear in their minds which should be supervised and it should be informed 24 hours prior at least.

The court pulled up the states today saying that all political statements are made in court which should not be the case and there has to be a dispassionate approach. It ordered that no applications with grievances like these shall be filed in SC which can be sorted out with consensual approach on both sides.

It adjourned the main matter for hearing again on 11th January.