New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list the Karnataka hijab case regarding Muslim girls being able to sit for examinations in government schools in the state while wearing the hijab. Led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, the bench said the matter will be taken up after the Holi vacation. The issue was brought before the court by a woman advocate on Friday, who submitted that examinations were starting from March 9, urging the bench for an early listing.

The bench, comprising the CJI, Justice JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha, stated that the issue was brought to the notice the last day before Holi vacation, with the advocate subsequently noting that it was mentioned twice earlier. "The examinations are starting from March 9. They have already missed one year, they will miss another," the advocate noted.

"Okay, I will constitute a bench and hear it," the Chief Justice said. When enquired about impending exams, the CJI did not specify any possible dates. "I cannot answer your questions," he stated. On February 22, the bench was apprised of the matter by advocate Shadan Farasat.

The latter, representing hijab-wearing students, had sought for urgent hearing in this regard. Farasat had informed the bench that girls with headscarves were not being allowed to sit for examinations starting on March 9 ever since a split verdict into the matter by the SC bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Shudhanshu Dhulia. While Justice Gupta upheld the ban, Justice Dhulia ruled against it.