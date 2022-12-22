New Delhi: The Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met at Rabindra Bhawan, here on Thursday under the Chairmanship of its President, Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar approved the selection of 17 books for the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize 2022.

The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by the Selection Committees of three members each in the concerned languages in accordance with the rules and procedures laid down for the purpose. The prize relates to translations first published during the five years prior to the year immediately preceding the year of the Prize for Translation (that is between 1 January 2016 and 31 December 2020).

The names of the members of the Selection Committees on whose recommendations the Translation Prizes were declared in Bengali, Hindi, Konkani, Maithili, Manipuri, Odia and Santali will be declared at a later date. The Prize carries an amount of Rs 50,000 and a copper plaque which will be presented to the translators of each of these books at a special function to be held sometime later next year.