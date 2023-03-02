Hyderabad: The counting process for by-elections results in both Jharkhand's Ramgarh and West Bengal's Sagardighi takes place today. The bypolls, necessitated in Jharkhand's Ramgarh due to the conviction of Congress MLA Mamta Devi in a criminal case, and in Sagardighi - in Murshidabad district of West Bengal - after the demise of Trinamool Congress legislator Subrata Saha in December last year, saw the polling rate hover between 65-70 percent.

In Ramgarh, the ruling dispensation of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have fielded Bajrang Mahto, husband of the ex-legislator, who will be taking on AJSU candidate Sunita Choudhary, representing the NDA. The total number of candidates in the contest is 18, with four independents.

Ahead of results, security measures remain tight in Ramgarh - with EVMs stored inside the strongrooms established in Ramgarh College, situated about 10 km away from Ramgarh town. As per reports, 120 personnel will be engaged in the counting process, which will reach completion after 11 rounds.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal's Sagardighi, the polling contest will see Trinamool Congress leader Debashish Banerjee take on BJP's Dilip Saha. The Left-Congress alliance, meanwhile, has fielded Congress candidate Bayron Biswas. The seat was secured by TMC in the 2021 assembly elections, with the then sitting MLA Saha defeating BJP's Kalpana Ghosh by a margin of more than 50,000 votes and securing more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the process.