New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), resident welfare associations will be "empowered" and granted status of "mini councillors". Addressing a press conference just few days ahead of the civic polls, he said the idea behind this vision is to "make people the owners of Delhi ('janta ko Dilli ka malik banana hai')".

"Today, we want to tell that if the AAP comes to power in the MCD after the municipal polls, we are going to really empower RWAs. We will give them political and financial powers," said Kejriwal, who is also AAP's national convener. RWAs in Delhi will be granted status of "mini councillors", the chief minister said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4, largely being seen as a contest among the AAP, BJP and the Congress. Both AAP and BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls. Votes will be counted on December 7. (PTI)

