New Delhi: The deadlock between the BJP and the Opposition in the Parliament continues as the ruling party members stuck to their demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his statement on India made in Britain. The ruling benches are unrelenting in their protests demanding action against Rahul in the second phase of the budget session. On the other hand, most of the opposition parties are alleging misuse of Central agencies like the ED and the CBI besides targeting the government on the Adani issue.

Even on Tuesday, the Chair had to adjourn the House for the whole day when consensus could not be reached despite adjourning the proceedings twice due to the ruckus created by the opposition MPs. A meeting of the opposition was also called on Tuesday morning, in which the Congress leaders made it clear that Rahul Gandhi had not made any objectionable remarks. They also raised the allegations made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha against Rahul Gandhi.

On the other hand, all the BJP leaders, including the Union Minister present in the government, are demanding action against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of humiliating the country. The question is whether Rahul Gandhi will apologize in the House or the entire session will be marred in this tussle between the parties and the opposition.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, BJP MP Anil Agarwal said that despite the accusations and the deadlock of the opposition, the legislative activities are still going on. He said that not only an apology but action should be taken against Rahul ji for the poison he has spewed on foreign soil. He said that today we are hosting G20 and saying these things on foreign soil is a reflection of his mental bankruptcy, and, if there was no democracy in India, how would his government be formed in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP MP alleged that Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest India's growth story. He said that what Rahul Gandhi said is an insult to the whole country and the people of the country, one person cannot defame the whole country because of his frustration. Adani's case is in the Supreme Court, they have also formed an inquiry committee and the committee formed by the Supreme Court will definitely take action, he said.