Delhi: Family of a 25-year-old who was hacked to death in Delhi's Nangloi on Tuesday evening has blamed the Delhi police for their inaction as having costed their family member's life. The family claimed that instant action by the police would have benefited in saving a life.

The deceased is identified as Sahil Malik, (25), by his uncle Khaleel Malik, when the latter came to meet the investigation team. He said the victim's brother Vishal Mailk who was first beaten up by the gang had come to this police station and sought their assistance to deal with the situation.

"My nephew Vishal Malik was returning from a gym when he had an argument with an RTV bus driver over some issue. They were 8-10 people and thrashed him. He left his bike there and managed to escape. He went to Nangloi police station and sought help but police didn't help him," ANI quoted Khaleel as saying.

"Later he called his brother Sahil and asked him to bring the bike. When Sahil went there, they attacked him with knife and he died on spot," he added. The family has lodged a complaint with the police who have registered a case and are investigating.

Earlier on January 31, a class 12 student at Kalkaji school was allegedly stabbed to death following a quarrel between two student groups in Delhi's Okhla. The 18-year-old victim was a resident of JJ camp in Okhla Phase II. During the quarrel between two groups of students near Hansraj Sethi Park, the boy allegedly suffered stab wounds to the chest. Police registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.