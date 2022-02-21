New Delhi: Former chairman of Delhi Minority Commission Dr Zafarul Islam Khan expressed resentment over the appointment of RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha as a member of Anjuman (Court) of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Taking to Twitter Khan wrote, " Sanghi ideologue made mamber of Jamia Millia Anjuman (Court). Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioon."

Rakesh Sinha has been elected from the Rajya Sabha as a member of the Anjuman (Court) of Jamia Millia Islamia. A letter in this regard has been sent by Rajya Sabha Deputy Secretary RK Makalat Singh to Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha in which he has been informed that he has been selected as a member of Jamia Millia Islamia Anjuman.

Though ETV Bharat tried to reach Khan for his comments on the issue, he could not be reached. On the other hand, his tweet is being trolled by the hardline Hindu organizations.

For the unversed, Anjuman is the highest authority of the Jamia Millia Islamia university which consists of 59 members. In addition to the Vice-Chancellor and other key officials, it has two members from the Lok Sabha and one member from the Rajya Sabha. The term of the members of the association is three years. The association participates in the decision-making process of the university.