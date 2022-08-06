New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 150 crore on the Delhi Jal Board and Noida Authority for non-compliance with orders and the release of polluted sewage water into the Yamuna river. A bench headed by Justice Adarsh ​​Kumar Goel gave this order. The NGT has imposed a fine for the non-functioning of sewage treatment plants as per prescribed norms and the discharge of polluted water into the Yamuna river through Kondli/Noida drain.

The NGT imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the Noida Authority and Rs 50 crore on the Delhi Jal Board. The NGT has ordered to deposit the amount of the fine in the account of the Central Pollution Control Board. This amount will be used to compensate for the damage caused to the environment and people's health.

Also Read: Nearly 50 per cent of untreated sewage still being discharged in Ganga: NGT

The NGT said that the buildings in Noida neither have an adequate number of sewage treatment plants nor are they functioning as per the prescribed norms. The sewage treatment plants of the Delhi Jal Board are also not working as per the prescribed norms. Due to this, not just the Yamuna river through Noida and Shahdara drain, but the Ganga river is also being polluted. The NGT ordered the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and UP to take the matter seriously and identify the officials responsible for it and take action.