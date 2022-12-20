New Delhi/Greater Noida: Amid a raging controversy over the 'Besharam Rang' song from the upcoming movie 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the 'Hindu Raksha Sena' has lodged a complaint against the cast and producers of the film with police in Greater Noida accusing them of hurting religious sentiments.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by the National President of the Hindu body on Tuesday. The complaint sought a ban on the movie Pathan with immediate effect. National President of Hindu Raksha Sena Mahamandaleshwar Swami Prabodhanand Giri said that Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan' is a “conspiracy to defame the Hindus”.

He said that the particular song had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He further said that due to the song of the film, the “faith of crores of Hindus has been attacked”. “This work has been done under the international conspiracy to start a civil war in the country,” he added. He said that “the way obscenity has been served by wearing saffron, has hurt the sentiments of Hindus”.

He said that the sentiments of Hindus are “constantly hurt through such films and songs, but now Hindus will not sit silent”. He further said that ever since the release of the song of the film 'Pathaan', demonstrations have been held against it across the country “because it insults saffron”. Significantly, since the release of the song 'Besharam Rang' from Shahrukh Khan's movie 'Pathaan', a controversy has raged across the country for Deepika's saffron costume. Many Hindu organisations and BJP leaders have also threatened to stop the release of the movie, which is slated to hit the screens in January.