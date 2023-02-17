Delhi: Two persons, father and son, were injured after miscreants opened fire at them in a road rage in Block-C-9 in Yamuna Vihar of Delhi on Thursday night, officials said on Friday. Both, the man who is in critical condition and his injured son are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. Saurabh Aggarwal, younger son of the victim, said that his father and brother were returning home last night when they found a car parked blocking the way in a nearby road. They asked the car driver to move the vehicle to ensure passage and it escalated into an argument culminating in the shootout.

Speaking to ANI, Saurabh said: "last night when my father and brother returned home, they saw a car blocking the nearby road. They urged the car owner to remove his vehicle, but he started to abuse and threaten them."

"Soon after the car owner gathered 10-15 people with guns. Then, one person from this group fired bullets injuring my father and brother. My father who is in critical condition and brother injured are admitted to a private hospital", Saurabh said. The police have registered a case and are investigating. (with Agency inputs)