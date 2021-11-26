New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) supremo Lalu Prashad Yadav has been admitted to the Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) on Friday after he complained of dizziness and fever. His blood sample has been collected for examination, the doctor said.

Yadav was in Bihar for the last three days where he appeared before the CBI court and also attended programs at the party office. During his tour to Bihar, his video driving a jeep went viral on the social media platform.

Even during his last visit to Bihar, Lalu's health had deteriorated. Following which he had to return to Delhi just before Diwali after cancelling his tour. Before getting ill, he had campaigned in the by-elections.