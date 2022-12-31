New Delhi: The tragic car accident of star cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday has brought back the memories of mishaps of other cricketers in the past. Pant had a miraculous escape when the Mercedes Benz GLC coupe he was driving crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he reportedly dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday.

He is undergoing treatment for severe injuries at Max Hospital in Dehradun. Before Pant, there have been many cricketers who have returned to the field after a road accident. Fast bowler Mohammad Shami suffered an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun road itself in 2018. Shami was coming to Delhi from Dehradun when his car overturned.

Shami had to undergo stitches above his right eye. Sri Lankan spinner Kaushal Lokurachi made a spectacular comeback on the field after a road accident in 2003. Kaushal had injured his shoulder in the accident. This car accident of Kaushal was so severe that a woman died in it. He was suspended by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board after the accident.

However, after this Kaushal returned and in 2012 and played his last international match. Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi also returned to the field after a car accident. At the age of 20, Pataudi suffered a car accident in which his right eye was damaged. Sairaj Bahutule met with an accident when he was travelling in a car with his friends near Marine Drive in Mumbai.

One of his friends was killed in this accident while Sairaj's leg was injured. It took almost a year for Sairaj to recover from this injury and return to the field. While many crickets survived the accidents, star Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died at 46 in a road accident in Queensland on May 14 2022. He played 26 Tests and 198 ODIs for Australia.