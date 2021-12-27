New Delhi: The Federation of Resident Doctors Association( FORDA) has been on strike for the last 12 days at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The resident doctors were stopped by the Delhi Police and thrashed on Monday. The police have detained many protesting doctors today.

Late on Monday evening, the resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in thousands have announced to completely shut down health services.

President of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association, Dr. Manish Kumar said that "we were protesting peacefully in the morning, but we are detained by the Delhi Police. We were called corona warriors, flowers were showered on us, but now we are being beaten and mistreated by Delhi Police."

He also said that "we have been continuously protesting for our demands for the last several days. Our comrades have suffered serious injuries but we are adamant about our demands. Now there will be a big fight and all the facilities of the hospital will be completely shut."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in support of corona warriors, "Showering flowers was the PR show. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the atrocities of the Central Government."

