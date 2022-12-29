New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has informed the Directorate of Education (DoE) that it has issued revised guidelines that allow Sikh students, who want to appear in the examination, while wearing kara and kirpan. The DoE has written to all schools that Sikh students should not be discriminated on the grounds of religion or belief.

"In view of the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Minorities in 2021 to avoid any possible discrimination against Sikh students based on their articles of faith and to protect the interests of the minority communities, all schools under DoE are hereby directed to make the reporting time for exams same for all students irrespective of their religion," stated the order.

There were complaints from Sikh students that they were being asked to report for exams an hour before other students for inspection purposes as they wear kara and kirpan. However, now that the guidelines have been issued, the students will reach the school in the stipulated time of the examination and like the rest of the students, they will also appear in the examination.