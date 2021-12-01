New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Singh Tikait on Wednesday termed the government liar after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said in the parliament no deaths were reported during the farmers' protest.

Tikait's statement comes hours after Tomar in a written reply in Parliament said that the government has “no record” of the deaths of the farmers who were protesting the three contentious laws – that have now been rolled back – over the last one year.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the farmers' leader launched a grenade of questions over the central government saying if the government is claiming that no farmers have died during the protest then what about a youth who was shot at the border? What about those farmers who hanged themselves during the demonstration? "If the farmers have not died, then the government should bring them back, and if needed will provide them identity of those people," Tikait added.

He added that the government has also not asked for the names of farmers' representatives for a panel proposed by the Prime Minister to hold talks.

The farmer leader hinted that the demonstration is likely to end up by the end of this month if the government would consider their demand. However, the final decision over the protest will be taken during a farmers' meeting scheduled to be held on December 4.

