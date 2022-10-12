New Delhi: 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) website for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF), will be launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during a function being organized at National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi on October 14, 2022. AFBCWF is a Tri-service fund, utilized for the grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia, to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

While the Government of India has initiated a large number of welfare schemes for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty, there has been a strong public sentiment and requests from patriotic citizens, corporate heads/industry captains, to contribute to the cause of welfare of the soldiers and their families. This website is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause.

Also read: Time is to move ahead at faster pace: Rajnath to Indian defence manufacturers

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to be the 'Goodwill Ambassador'. The Chief of Defence Staff, all three Service Chiefs, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees and other prominent officials of MoD, Corporate Heads, Chairman & Managing Directors of Banks, eminent serving personnel from the field of Sports and celebrities will attend the function. On that day, ten next of kin of fallen heroes and soldiers disabled in active military operations will also be felicitated. Parents and relatives of many war-decorated soldiers have also been invited.