New Delhi: Appealing to citizens requesting generous contributions to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund during a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave organised by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare of the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is "the moral responsibility of every citizen to ensure the welfare of the soldiers and their families."

Throwing light on the fact that a large number of military personnel retire at the age of 35 to 40 years so that the youthful profile of the Armed forces is maintained, Singh in his address underscored that “The government does not consider the ex-servicemen as a liability, but we see them as valuable assets, who are not only disciplined and an inspiration to society but also equally effective as a workforce."

The Defence Minister stated that the government recognised the power of the private sector and its role in the progress of the country, adding that the defence sector, which was always considered inaccessible to private companies, is now fully prepared to welcome them. Urging the private sector to provide employment opportunities to about 60,000 soldiers, who retire at a young age every year, the Defence Minister emphasised that these retired servicemen are equipped with special training and are capable of understanding the most complex technology and using it proficiently.

Expressing gratitude to the retired as well as serving Armed Forces personnel, Singh made special mention of a soldier’s message enshrined on the Kohima War Memorial in Nagaland, which read ‘When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today’. "Since independence, whether it was to win wars or counter terrorist activities from across the border, our soldiers have given a befitting reply to all challenges with courage and promptness.

In the process, many of them made the supreme sacrifice and many became physically challenged. The entire responsibility of their family rests on them. It is, therefore, our ultimate responsibility to come forward and support our soldiers and their families in every way possible", said Singh. It is because of our brave soldiers, who are always alert at the borders, we sleep peacefully and live our lives without fear, he added. Singh, during the event, also stated that the Modi government has made a number of initiatives in this direction such as the 'Bharat Ke Veer’ portal, which was launched when Singh was the Home Minister, for the welfare of officers and jawans of Central Armed Police Forces.

Recently, the ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website was also launched by the Defence Minister for contribution to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund. Notably, Rs 34 crore was received as a contribution to the fund in 2021-22 and efforts are being made to increase this amount to meet the growing requirements of financial assistance.

The conclave was also marked by the presence of Minister of State (MoD) Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Vijoy Kumar Singh, other senior officials of MoD, members from the CSR fraternity and serving as well as retired personnel of the Armed Forces.