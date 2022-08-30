New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released Ajay Singh’s book The Architect of New BJP in Delhi on August 29. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present on the occasion. The book is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi overseeing both the strategic and tactical aspects of the BJP’s growth.

“This is the first book of Ajay Singh that has been written on his personality skills. This book is not written on the life of PM Modi but on his unmatched ability to connect with people,” the Union Minister said. (ANI)