New Delhi: The total earnings of railways from April 1 to November 30, 2022, stood at Rs 1,53,240.09 crore accounting for a profit of Rs 35,013.01 crore. As compared to the previous year in the same duration, railways earned a total amount of Rs 1,18,227.08 crore, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was shared as a written reply by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw while replying to a question from CPM MP John Brittas, who asked whether it is a fact that railways' earnings increased from April to November 2022.

As per the information provided by the Union Minister, the passenger revenue from April 1 to November 30, 2022, stood at Rs 41,335.16 crore, recording a net profit of Rs 17,851.29 amounting to a hike of 76.02% compared to the previous year for the same duration. While for the freight revenue recorded in the same period in 2022, the revenue stood at Rs 1,03,846.98 crore, which in this case brought a huge profit of Rs 14,442.51 crore when compared to the previous year in which the number stood at Rs 89,404.47 crore.

To a question on the earnings gained on account of the stoppage of various concessions and introduction of Flexi fares, the Union Minister replied, "Revenue gained on account of withdrawal of concessions cannot be ascertained." However, the minister provided the total revenue forgone by railways on account of concessions, which stood at Rs 2,059 crore in 2019, Rs 38 crore in 2020, and Rs 107 crore in 2021. Speaking further on additional revenue generated on account of Flexi fare during 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 (April to October 2022), the number stood at Rs 823 crore, Rs 365 crore, Rs 574 crore and Rs 680 crore respectively.