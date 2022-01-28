New Delhi: In solidarity with the call given by RRB NTPC aspirants for Bihar Bandh on the issue of recent controversies related to the examinations and results, the Indian Youth Congress and Left affiliated student unions on Friday protested near Rail Bhawan in New Delhi.

The organizations were protesting against the Central Government over RRB-NTPC and alleged police atrocities on youth. The protestors were also carrying effigies of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah which they were supposed to burn outside the Rail Bhawan but were stopped by security forces near Krishi Bhawan and the effigies were seized by the police.

National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said that the weapons of the BJP government are atrocities and crime. "Today, where there is a BJP government, there are atrocities against the youth. The double-engine government of Bihar is betraying the aspirations and hopes of the students. Police brutality on students protesting against malpractices in examination results exposes the authoritarian character of the government," he said.

"The Constitution of the country has given every citizen the right to protest, but the police personnel is beating up the students by entering hostels and lodges. On the eve of Republic Day, the police have given a message to the youth that the right to protest has now been taken away in this republic, which is very condemnable," he added.

The Youth Congress has demanded that the FIRs registered against students and teachers should be withdrawn immediately and the policemen who lathi-charged be suspended.

Similar protests were held by Left-affiliated student wings AISA and SFI as well. The protestors wanted to reach Rail Bhawan to mark their protest against Union Railway Minister but heavy security and barricading restricted the protestors from reaching the Rail Bhawan.

The Union Ministry did form a committee to look into the issues raised by the aspirants after the 24 January protests and the minister had appealed to the students to stop their protest as the committee will address their grievances.

But despite that, the unrest among students continued and a call for protests and Bihar Bandh was given. As it escalated, the opposition also jumped in to support the protesting students.