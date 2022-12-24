New Delhi: Massive exuberance could be witnessed among the Congress leaders as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the national capital on Saturday after crossing over from Haryana. "Our blood is boiling with the massive support that the yatra has received till now from the people," said Congress leader Pawan Khera.

On being asked whether Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister in 2024, Khera told ANI that it will be decided in the 2024 polls. "Only 2024 will decide it but if you ask us, then, definitely Rahul Gandhi should become PM," he said. Talking about the letter written by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot to follow the Covid guidelines or stop the yatra, Khera accused the BJP of trying to save itself.

"The Union Health Minister is writing a letter to Rahul Gandhi but people from his party are taking out rallies," he alleged. He urged the government to issue one advisory and declare protocols that would be followed by all. "The rules should be made for all, however, the BJP is making rules only for Rahul Gandhi," he added.

The priority of the people who are in power for the last eight years has been in breaking the equilibrium of society. "They have been working towards breaking the society and India at large. Hence, it is our responsibility to talk about bringing back the equilibrium in the society." Talking about the "Haat se Haat Jodo" campaign which is being initiated by the Congress, Khera said that the message of unity that has spread due to this yatra has to be carried forward. This campaign will be launched to take this message forward.

Talking about a united opposition, he said that whoever wants to join can join us. "MPs from various opposition parties are joining us," he added. The foot march crossed into Delhi from Haryana after starting the padayatra from NHPC metro station, Faridabad around 6 am. The Yatra's flag transfer ceremony took place near Badarpur metro station.

"Some people are spreading hatred but the common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I've said to people of RSS-BJP that we're here to open the shop of love in your 'bazaar' of hatred," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reiterated soon after reaching Delhi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4.30 pm. The yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police, issued a travel advisory, informing residents about route changes and traffic diversions. "In view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Indian National Congress in Delhi on December 24, 2022, traffic has been changed on various routes. Citizens are requested to avoid the affected roads and make maximum use of public transport," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. (ANI)