New Delhi: Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand who took on additional charges of education and health following Manish Sisodia's resignation from the cabinet asked those departments to prepare PPTs of work done by them and other projects lined up. Sisodia's portfolios have been given to Kailash Gahlot and Anand till new ministers are appointed.

"I have asked the departments to prepare PPTs of work done by them so far and future projects to get an understanding," the social development minister said to PTI. He also mentioned that the Aam Admi Party's objective will remain unchanged though there is a change of face. "We want to provide the best education to our children, the top-notch healthcare facilities to citizens," he added.

Anand will be meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later in the day, he mentioned. He will work according to ''what the chief minister says," he highlighted. In addition to his existing portfolios, Anand has been given the charge of education, land and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art culture and language, labour, employment, health and industries.

On Tuesday, arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from the Delhi cabinet. This came after the Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's bail plea against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor policy case. The top court directed Sisodia to approach the Delhi High Court and said that it would set a "wrong precedent" when efficacious 'alternative remedies' were available to him.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was sent to 5-day CBI custody following his arrest on Sunday. Over the last few months, the BJP at the center has launched a massive attack against the Kejriwal government over corruption charges against Sisodia and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is now in jail on money laundering charges.