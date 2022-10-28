New Delhi: Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has released the QS Sustainability World Ranking 2023, a new ranking system focusing on the universities taking action to tackle the world's environmental and social concerns. A total of 700 institutes feature in the list, of which 15 are from India.

A total of 1,300 educational institutions in the world are surveyed out of which 700 best educational institutions are finalized for recognition by experts. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been ranked first in the international list. IIT Bombay is the top institute from India on the list and Jawaharlal Nehru University ranks first among the Indian universities, both central and state-run.

The 15 Indian educational institutions on the list are the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Madras. Whereas, the other top universities are Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Jadavpur University, Vellore Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Science (IIS) Bangalore, Banaras Hindu University, Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences.

Also read: Calcutta university secures first place among Indian universities in ARWU ranking: VC

Quacquarelli Symonds has also disclosed other competent universities in India, which are the Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Savitribai Phule, Pune University, University of Madras, Anna University, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, IIT BHU Varanasi, Jindal Global University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Hyderabad, Chandigarh University, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, Jamia Millia Islamia, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli Pondicherry University, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, University of Calcutta, Amity University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Siksha 'O' Anusandhan, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, University of Mumbai, Jamia Hamdard, Osmania University, Panjab University, and SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

QS World University Rankings is one of the top international rankings measuring the popularity and performance of universities all over the world. The sustainability rankings, published on Wednesday, is the first edition by QS and uses a methodology that comprises indicators designed to measure an institution's ability to tackle environmental, social and governance challenges, the QS world university rankings site said. Indicators are split into social impact measures which include equality, knowledge exchange, educational impact, employability, and opportunities.