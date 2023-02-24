Chandigarh: A day after clashes erupted in Punjab's Amritsar between police and the supporters of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, police officials on Friday said that demonstrators used the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield while attacking cops, which is why the latter were unable to do anything. The demonstrators used sharp weapons and took cover under the Palki Sahib (palanquin) of the Granth Sahib, and attacked the police personnel in a 'cowardly manner', the DGP was quoted as saying.

Forces present at the spot acted with 'utmost respect' for the holy book, and had they opened fire, it would have led to further issues. We have practiced restraint as the Guru Granth Sahib was present there, Yadav also said. The clarification comes after the supporters of Singh broke through barricades and rushed inside the Ajnala Police Station in the city, where one of the preacher's aides, Lovepreet Tufan, was lodged.

The protestors exited the police station only after extracting a promise from the cops that Tufan would be released. The latter, on the other hand, walked out of jail on Friday. The issue invited both concern and criticism from political quarters, with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh terming it "more serious than the collapse of law and order in Punjab".

The situation must be handled with care, and the rule of law should prevail in Punjab, he added. Meanwhile, criticizing the act of bringing the Guru Granth Sahib to the police station, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Sikh apex religious body Akal Takht, to take action in this regard.