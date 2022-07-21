New Delhi: After the first round of counting in the Presidential poll voting process on Thursday, NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu raced ahead, having bagged a total of 540 votes, amounting to a value of 3,78,000. Her opponent and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha lagged behind, meanwhile, after receiving a total of 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600.

15 votes were rendered invalid, said Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody. The counting is underway in room number 63 at Parliament House. The result is slated to be declared later in the day.