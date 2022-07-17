New Delhi: The President of India on Sunday accepted the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Governor of West Bengal. "The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal. The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur to discharge the functions of the Governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal, until regular arrangements are made" a statement by Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

