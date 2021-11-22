New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous, one Vir Chakra, and 10 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi on November 22, said a statement.

The Kirti Chakra was awarded to Sapper Prakash Jadhav (Posthumous) and Harshpal Singh. The Vir Chakra was awarded to Wing Commander (Now Group Captain) Varthaman Abhinandan. Ten Shaurya Chakras were awarded including two posthumous to Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal (Posthumous) and Naib Subedar Sombir (Posthumous).

The President conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals to Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Air Marshal Raj Karan Singh Shera, Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Lieutenant General Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastava, Lieutenant General Satinder Kumar Singh, Lieutenant General Amarjeet Singh Bedi, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, Lieutenant General Santosh Kumar Upadhya, Lieutenant General Alok Singh Kler, Major General Ashwani Kumar Channan, and Air Marshal Kuldeep Sharma.

The President also conferred two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

