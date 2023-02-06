New Delhi: Even as the united opposition continuously creates a ruckus in Parliament over the Adani issue, political pundits are of the opinion that such unity is only a "marriage of convenience." Even some leaders of major opposition parties while speaking to ETV Bharat termed the ongoing ruckus as only a 'temporary unity amongst opposition' in Parliament.

In fact, the opposition leaders are not sure about their unity ahead of the general elections scheduled for next year. "This is definitely a "marriage of convenience". None of the opposition parties will remain united ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. On many occasions, we have seen such unity for some time, but ultimately it breaks down," said political analyst Sikandar Rizvi.

Asserting that the opposition parties are pursuing their own propaganda, Rizvi said that they want to gain the attention of the public ahead of the elections. He said that issues of development, reaching to the last mile with connectivity and development initiatives are the major factors that have worried the opposition.

However, while a section of opposition leaders are supporting disruptions of the House proceedings until and unless government appoints a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the Adani controversy, some leaders feel that discussion over President's speech and budget must be held where they can put their opinions on several issues.

"As of now, there is no chance for discussion. However, as per the rule, there must be a discussion over President's speech and budget. If discussion happens we can put out our opinion on several issues, including that of Adani. So, whenever there is a discussion, we will participate," said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee to this correspondent.

The opposition parties last week decided to let the House function after two days of disruption. However, it's a fact that such unity of the opposition parties doesn't run for a long time. Ahead of many previous Lok Sabah elections, the opposition parties were found talking for a united fight against the ruling party, a pre-poll strategy, which subsequently vanished over their differences.

"It's, too, early to speak on opposition unity. Different Congress leaders might have different thoughts and opinions. In Tamil Nadu, DMK and Congress are running the government together. Congress is with RJD and JD (U) in Bihar. In West Bengal and Tripura, Congress is our rival party," said Kalyan Banerjee. Former MP and CPM Politburo member Hannan Mollah also echoed the same over the opposition unity terming it as unpredictable.

"If we talk about opposition unity, we have seen what happened in the last 70 years. However, the present unity is based only on issues and not ideology," said Mollah. As far the Tripura Assembly elections is concerned, Mollah said that his party does not have any ideological understanding to form the government.

"It's not an electoral adjustment in Tripura. On the other hand, it's a seat adjustment. We don't even have a joint minimum programme. Our main intention is to stop the BJP from forming the government because whenever there is a division of votes, BJP gets the mileage," said Mollah.