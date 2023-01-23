New Delhi: Head constable of Chhawla police station, Rinku, was critically injured after being stabbed by a criminal while he along with another police personnel went to nab the accused in Dwarka area in the national capital. The injured policeman is rushed to hospital and being given treatment in ICU now. He is being provided the best medical care, said M Harsha Vardhan, DCP, Dwarka.

In the stabbing case, three people including the main accused, Sunny, have been arrested. Accused Sunny was also injured in retaliatory firing by the police. The shootout took place when the police went to catch the main accused and his accomplices from their hideout. The injured policeman is out of danger and is stable now, said the Dwarka DCP.