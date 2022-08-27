New Delhi: A woman constable of the Delhi Police allegedly hanged herself at her residence in southwest Delhi's Palam area, officials said on Friday. On Thursday night, the woman constable, posted in the southwest district police control room, was found to have hanged herself, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

A suicide note was found at the spot in which she didn't blame anyone for the step taken by her. A crime team was called and the body was shifted to the DDU Hospital for postmortem, the DCP said. The family members and relatives of the deceased reached Delhi from Haryana. After the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites. An inquest proceeding under CrPC section 174 has been taken up, the police said. (PTI)